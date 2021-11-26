Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 6,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,887. The stock has a market cap of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.