Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 671,795 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.