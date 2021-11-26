Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sino Land from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:SNLAY opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

