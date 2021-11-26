SimpliFi Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,530 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,805. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.