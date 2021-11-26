Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.22 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

