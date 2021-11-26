Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

