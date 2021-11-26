Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells $842,600.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silgan stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $11,815,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $520,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.