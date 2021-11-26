Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 6.3%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.85. 202,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 112,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMT shares. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$312.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

