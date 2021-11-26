Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

SHL stock opened at €64.18 ($72.93) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a 1-year high of €67.14 ($76.30). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.42.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

