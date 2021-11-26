SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Critical Survey

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SI-BONE and Sigyn Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $73.39 million 9.60 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -13.57 Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 781.51 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Volatility & Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -190.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SI-BONE and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.86%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

