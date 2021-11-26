Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

RGL opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

In other news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

