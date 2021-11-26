Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.65. Shopify posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $8.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $52.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,576.70. The company had a trading volume of 755,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,438. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,476.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,437.57. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

