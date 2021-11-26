Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

