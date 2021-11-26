Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 140.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 27.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

