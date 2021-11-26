SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

SFL stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

