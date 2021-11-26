SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

