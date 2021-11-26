SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in BlackRock by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $930.72 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $902.40 and a 200-day moving average of $893.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

