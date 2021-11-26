SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

