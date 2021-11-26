SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average of $289.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

