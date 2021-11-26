Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.69

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1733184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

