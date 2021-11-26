SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SEMR opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,739,653.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

