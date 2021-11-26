Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

