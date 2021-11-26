Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Insmed worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,046,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after buying an additional 226,113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

