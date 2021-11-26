Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,117 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $127.83 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.06 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.58.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

