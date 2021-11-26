Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,314 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

