Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,468 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,130 shares of company stock worth $739,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

