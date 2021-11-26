Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

