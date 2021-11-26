Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$48.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

