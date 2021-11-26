Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

