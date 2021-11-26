Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

