Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

