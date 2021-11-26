Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

