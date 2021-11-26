Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.