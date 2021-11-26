Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

