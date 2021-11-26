Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

