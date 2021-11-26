Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 1,155 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 80,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.26 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

