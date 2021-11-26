Schwab Charitable Fund Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $216.18 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.