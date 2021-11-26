Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

