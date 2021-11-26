Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.