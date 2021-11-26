Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.75. 645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

