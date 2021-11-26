Scharf Investments LLC Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 5.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Advance Auto Parts worth $177,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.24. 5,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

