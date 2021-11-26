Scharf Investments LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,199 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $126,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

