Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $674.79. 25,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.01 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.