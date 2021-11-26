Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $51,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.56. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

