Scharf Investments LLC Invests $248,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.66. 24,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

