Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $15.35. Sasol shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

