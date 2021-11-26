Sarcophagus Market Cap Hits $25.97 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $25.97 million and $91,411.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,515,931 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

