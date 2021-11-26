Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of SCHYY stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sands China has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

