SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,503. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $83,178.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,545.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,258 shares of company stock worth $3,758,474 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.