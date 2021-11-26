Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 14.1%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.18. 388,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,989,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

